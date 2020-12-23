Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,478 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COUP stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,370. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.12.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.