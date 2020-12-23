County Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for County Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,142 shares of company stock worth $1,007,720. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.