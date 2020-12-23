CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth $106,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CORR opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

