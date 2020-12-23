CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 10.4%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 3,803,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,673,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $771.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.23.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
