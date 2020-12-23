Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.72. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

A number of research firms have commented on CSNVY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corbion in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corbion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Corbion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

