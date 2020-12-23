Contrasting Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) & TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Tronic and TTM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.19 $4.76 million $0.44 17.84 TTM Technologies $2.69 billion 0.54 $41.30 million $0.39 34.64

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Key Tronic and TTM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A TTM Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

TTM Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given TTM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Risk and Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and TTM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.05% 4.25% 1.66% TTM Technologies 9.30% 3.60% 1.33%

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks. It also produces printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, it offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the aerospace and defense, automotive, cellular phone, computing, medical/industrial/instrumentation, and networking/communications end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

