Contrasting CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CLPS Incorporation and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 5 5 4 0 1.93

Fastly has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.62%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $89.42 million 0.52 $2.94 million N/A N/A Fastly $200.46 million 53.52 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -149.67

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13%

Volatility & Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fastly beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-Commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis, and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

