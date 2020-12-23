Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTTAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

