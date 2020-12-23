ContentBox (BOX) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $356,413.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00474644 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.