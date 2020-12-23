Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$1,550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSU. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,773.76 on Monday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,789.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,583.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,537.03.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.731728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

