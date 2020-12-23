Connectome Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00006642 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00339063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

Connectome is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.