Compass Point Raises Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $90.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. 894,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,421. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.