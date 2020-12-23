Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Compass Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) Company Profile

Compass Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Sikasso property that consists of ten exploration permits covering an area of 867 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

