Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) (CVE:CVB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Compass Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.
Compass Gold Co. (CVB.V) Company Profile
