Comparing JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) & Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

JMP Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.3% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Cohen & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.29% 18.53% 0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and Cohen & Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 0.71 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -90.00 Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.42 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Cohen & Company Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JMP Group and Cohen & Company Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Summary

JMP Group beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

