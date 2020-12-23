CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

