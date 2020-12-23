Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick Sells 3,924 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COLM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. 3,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,915. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

