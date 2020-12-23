ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 33.1% Lower This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2,060.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017380 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001090 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,545,901,648 coins and its circulating supply is 12,504,859,821 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

