CoinUs Price Tops $0.0010 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $331,039.55 and $64.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002082 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007005 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001398 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

