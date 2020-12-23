Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.22. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 7,772 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
