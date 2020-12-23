Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.22. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 7,772 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.