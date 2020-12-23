Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCLAF)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

