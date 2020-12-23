Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.46. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 5,314 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.