Clean Energy Fuels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,146 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the typical volume of 420 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

