Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 8%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 16,858,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 2,054,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

