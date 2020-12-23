Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Clarivate stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.