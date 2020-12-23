Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $100.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.75 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.