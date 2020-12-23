Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.41 and its 200 day moving average is $319.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.10.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

