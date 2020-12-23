Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cintas stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.00. 668,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.30.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

