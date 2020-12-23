Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Cintas stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.00. 668,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.
In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.