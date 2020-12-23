China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.14

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.74. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 27,426 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $672.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

