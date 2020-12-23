China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) Trading Up 290.6%

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLAD)’s share price was up 290.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,227% from the average daily volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70.

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLAD)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds.

