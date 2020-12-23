Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.61

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.61 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 26324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -248.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,109 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,929. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

