Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 360,374 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,480.49%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

