Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4,203.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.57 million, a P/E ratio of 115.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

