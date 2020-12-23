Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

