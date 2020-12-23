Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 93,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 203,295 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

