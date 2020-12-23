Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,172 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

