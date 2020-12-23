Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

