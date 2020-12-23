Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,182,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,255 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

YUMC opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

