Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NOW by 601.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 64,864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NOW by 62.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Stephens assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

DNOW stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.11. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

