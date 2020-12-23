Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,582 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 160,135 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

