Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 65,855 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

SONO stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,319.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,670 shares of company stock worth $12,927,822. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

