Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of US Ecology worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.