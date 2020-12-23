Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,604 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

