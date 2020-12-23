ChainX (PCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, ChainX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00011380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and $1.16 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00138257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00689921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00124482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00381313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00105974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00065393 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.