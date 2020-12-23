CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) (CVE:OYL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.48. CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,995 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$122.66 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89.

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy Inc. (OYL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.