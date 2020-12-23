Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cerner to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

CERN stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

