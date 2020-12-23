Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Shares Up 0.7%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22. 11,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 87,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

