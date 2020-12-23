Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.