Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.10.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
