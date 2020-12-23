Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.07 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after buying an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after buying an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after buying an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

