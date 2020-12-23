Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,790,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,623,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

