Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Cap of $173.64 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $173.64 million and $1.97 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00134277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00669088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00141011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00377928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00058947 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.